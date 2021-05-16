Cruz Azul: José Ramón Fernández praises Jonathan Rodríguez’s performance against Toluca

Sports journalist Jose Ramon Fernandez of the ESPN network, surrendered in front of the performance of Jonathan Rodríguez with the Blue Cross on the MX League, after getting his pass to the semifinals of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The “Cabecita” Rodríguez del Cruz Azul, by far, the best player of the match. He put the pass for the first goal, he took the penalty when the team had the most nerves and on a breakaway, he was smart and gave the ball to Jiménez to score the final goal, “said José Ramón Fernández.

The experienced Mexican communicator left his message through his social networks, where he highlighted the performance and mettle of the Uruguayan striker, highlighting his goal on penalties and his two assists in the quarter-final round.

José Ramón Fernández did not hesitate at any point in naming Jonathan Rodríguez as the best player of Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals, where they managed to turn Toluca in the series and place in the semifinals.

