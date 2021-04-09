Cruz Azul: José Joaquín Martínez ‘prepares weapons’ for duels against Chivas and America

Jose Joaquin Martinez, a Cruz Azul footballer, assured that the La Maquina team is preparing in the best way to face the end of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League in its regular phase with two consecutive games against Chivas and Club América.

In an interview for W Deportes, ‘Shaggy’ Martínez knows that both Chivas and América are very good and difficult teams to beat, but that for the moment the most important is Guadalajara to try to achieve the record of consecutive victories for La Maquina in the League MX.

“Either of the two games (Chivas and América) is important. We arrived with games with victories and today the important one is Chivas. But we know that nothing matters if in the end we are not champions,” he declared.

Physically I feel very good, to play every week and that is the parameter to know if I can continue competing. In the individual it is necessary to wait for a renewal to be signed, although it is something that is not urgent, “he said.

Finally, the ‘Shaggy’ admitted that within Cruz Azul there is a feeling of revenge in many of their players against America, after losing the last finals in the recent past.

“We all know the last Cruz Azul finals have been against America and there is a kind of revenge that generates tension for that game,” he concluded.

