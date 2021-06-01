Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona was provoked by the Commissioner of the MX League

During the first celebrations on the court of the Aztec stadium after winning the Final between Cruz Azul and Saints In the Clausura 20201 of the MX League, a scene in which José de Jesús Corona was pushing an element of the league itself, a Commissar of the same, who would have provoked the goalkeeper of La Machine with an out of place attitude.

According to information revealed by the columnist of Record, Sancadilla, the Commissioner of the MX League who starred in the outbreak with Chuy Corona, had a bad attitude when wanting to remove from the field of play a person invited by the goalkeeper Cruz Azul, which caused the energetic reaction of the footballer.

Although most of the people who judge the event went all out against Corona because of his background in soccer ‘lawsuits’, this time it seems that the Cruz Azul goalkeeper was caused by the attitude of the Commissioner of the MX League.

Corona reacted in this way because Héctro Canchola, Commissioner of the MX League, tried to withdraw one of Jesús Corona’s relatives who was heading to the interior of the Azteca Stadium field to celebrate with the brand new champion, being intercepted by the element of Liga MX with ‘forms’ that do not correspond.

Faced with the bad treatment received by Canchola, Corona went to the Commissioner, who faced the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, causing the outbreak of anger that became viral in networks.

According to the source, Canchola is an element of the previous administration of Liga MX and does not have a good attitude, ensuring that he is not a professional in the field of security, where he serves as director in the league.

In addition, it is ensured that Corona will not receive punishment from the MX League for this slip by its Commissioner at the Azteca Stadium.

