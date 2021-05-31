Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona stars in a lawsuit after being champion (Video)

Despite being champion for the first time in the MX League throughout his pro career, the goalkeeper of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Jose de Jesus Corona, He could not celebrate the celestial championship in the first instance with the ‘tranquility’ that he would have wanted, because before lifting the trophy, the goalkeeper had an outbreak of anger with a man in long pants on the Azteca court.

In a video broadcast on social networks, you can see how Chuy Corona is intercepted by a man dressed in a gray suit, who is brusquely pushed away by the Cruz Azul goalkeeper.

Unofficially, it is presumed that the man dressed in a suit and with a badge with a strap with the MX League logo is Commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation and of the MX League itself, who is the highest authority in a soccer match, as he is responsible for the proper organization and the development of a smooth game.

The fact did not happen to greater and in the arbitration report published in the page of Liga MX it was not reported, reason why it could not receive a punishment.

