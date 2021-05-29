Cruz Azul: José De Jesús Corona sends an obscene signal to the fans of Santos Laguna

Santos Laguna was defeated in Ida’s match in the Grand Final of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX against Cruz Azul at TSM de la Comarca, with a single goal from Luis Romo, remaining at a disadvantage in the series that they will have to overcome on Sunday on the Azteca Stadium field.

During the game at the ‘Casa del dolor ajeno’, the Santista fans put everything against the Cruz Azul goalkeeper, Jose de Jesus Corona, at whom they whistled with the intention of taking him out of concentration, even annoying him with the use of a green laser, something that is prohibited by the MX League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo celebrates the triumph of La Maquina and launches a call to the fans

Faced with the annoyance caused by the albiverde fans, the Cruz Azul captain painted the middle finger to a partiality located on the left side of the goal he was defending, causing a boo from the Warriors fans.

Corona ended up hooking on Santos’s fans because they were very repetitive in the use of laser light, as they tried to distract him in each of the clearances they made.

The Cruz Azul goalkeeper tried to notify the match’s assistant referee, Michel Alejando Morales, who ignored the celestial captain’s complaint.

Santos’ fans’ made themselves felt ‘against Corona, because on more than one occasion his mother talked to him to destabilize his concentration in the game, something that ended up happening until the end of the game, when Chuy raised his middle finger as a sign of insult.

Read also Cruz Azul will have a new stadium in Ecatepec, the promise of a political candidate

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content