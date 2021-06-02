Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona is suspended two games for altercation with the commissioner

Goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona starred in an altercation with one of the League MX commissioners, during the celebration of the ninth title of the Cruz Azul Machine in the present Closing tournament 2021.

The Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation has issued the arbitration report by Fernando Hernandez and reveals that the Mexican goalkeeper was sanctioned with two suspension matches.

“José de Jesús Corona Rodríguez: Contravene the principles of sportsmanship and” Fair Play “, through actions and / or ridicule towards the Match Officials, Players, Directors and Authorities of the FMF. 2 Suspension Games” says the report.

#Disciplinary Commission | Disciplinary report of players and members of the coaching staff corresponding to the Final Round of the GUARD1ANES 2021 Tournament of the @LigaBBVAMX. Read more: https://t.co/cpyvCIFwYI#FMFporNuestroF Fútbol pic.twitter.com/sYspWmvU5U – Mexican Football Federation (@FMF) June 1, 2021

With this, goalkeeper José de Jesús Corona will miss the start of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX with the Cruz Azul Machine, in case he prevails in the team or with the club where he ends up joining for the following season.

