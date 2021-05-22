Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona gives details of his renovation with the Machine

Right in the framework of the Semifinal between Cruz Azul and the Club Pachuca in the Aztec stadium, José de Jesús Corona, acknowledged that Álvaro Dávila is interested in Chuy continuing as an archer for the Sky Machine.

Chuy reaffirmed that the high command of Blue Cross They have already made progress in the renewal talks, explaining that “there is a desire for him to stay in the institution.”

“It is in conversation, we are waiting. The interest shown by Álvaro Dávila and coach Juan Reynoso with their future project is very important, on that side I am calm, also grateful for the confidence and interest,” explained the goalkeeper.

CHUY CORONA RENEWAL @PasionWFM "We are in talks, to date I don't see a problem with Alvaro Dávila and the coach. Today I am focused on the team and what we are experiencing".

The president of La Maquina hinted that the institution reached an agreement with Orbelín Pineda to achieve its renewal, so they hope to do the same with Jesús Corona and Pablo Aguilar.

“A time of adjustments is coming, of more austerity. The wish is that they (Chuy Corona and Pablo Aguilar) stay, as we are practically arranged with Orbelín,” he explained.

