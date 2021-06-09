Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez will start with the Uruguay National Team vs Venezuela

The forward of the Cruz Azul Machine, Jonathan Rodríguez, will start as a starter in the Uruguayan National Team match against Venezuela towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a match corresponding to day 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers.

‘Cabecita’ will accompany Luis Suárez at the front of the Charrúa Selection, in search of the 3 points that will catapult them to 3rd place in the classification.

Jonathan Rodríguez, who has just been champion of the MX League with Cruz Azul, receives a golden opportunity with the National Team, as he wants to show his power in attack.

Uruguay lineup:

Muslera: Godín, González, Giménez, Cáceres, Torreira, Vecino, Valverde, Torres, Suárez and Jonathan Rodríguez.