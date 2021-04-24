Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez will seek to ‘beat’ San Luis and fight for ‘Bi’

The Liga MX 2021 Closing Tournament has been a bit complicated in the individual field for the scorer of Blue Cross, Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, who is far from the 12 annotations he scored in the previous tournament with La Maquina, becoming the CIndividual Goleo winner of that contest.

However, Jonathan Rodríguez has had a rebound in this final stretch of the 2021 Guardians, reaching 8 goals and placing only 2 away from tying the scoring leader, Alexis Canelo, who has 10 goals with Toluca.

It is worth mentioning that in this tournament, Jonathan has played 13 games and scored 8 goals in these first 15 dates; While at this point in the past season he had played 14 commitments and scored 12 goals.

In the Apertura 2020, Jonathan scored 2 goals against FC Juárez; 2 goals vs Atlético San Luis; 1 vs Necaxa; 1 vs Pachuca; 1 vs Tijuana; 2 vs Mazatlán; and 2 more vs Chivas.

In this Clausura 2021, the little head scored 1 goal against Querétaro, 1 against Toluca; 1 vs Pumas; 2 vs Atlas; 1 vs FC Juárez; 1 vs Chivas; 1 vs Club América.

Jonathan has scored in the last 4 days and will close the Clausura playing against Atlético San Luis and Xolos de Tijuana, rivals who have scored 3 and 2 goals during their time in Liga MX.

On paper, San Luis looks like a victim to the Uruguayan’s nose, since he has scored all 3 goals in only 2 matches; While against the border, Jonathan struggles more to mark them, since the two goals that he registers against the Xolaje have been achieved in 8 confrontations.

Table of Individual Goleo of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League: Alexis Canelo / Toluca

10 Goals

Close against América and FC Juárez Santiago Ormeño / Puebla

9 goals

Close against Santos Rogelio Funes Mori / Rayados

9 goals

Close against Tigres and Mazatlán FC Nico Ibáñez / San Luis

9 goals

Close against Cruz Azul and Pachuca Jonathan Rodríguez / Cruz Azul

8 goals

Close against San Luis and Tijuana Fidel Martínez / Xolos Tijuana

Close against Cruz Azul

