Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez, the most dangerous player in the Clausura 2021

The winger Jonathan Rodríguez continues to demonstrate with the Cruz Azul Machine that he is experiencing the best moment of his career in Liga MX, being the footballer with the most shots on goal in the Closing tournament 2021.

According to the data in the Technological Innovation Center of Liga MX, the Uruguayan offensive of the celestes registers the most shots under the three posts together with the attacker of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro Kevin Ramirez with 27 shots.

The podium is completed by the striker André Pierre Gignac of the Tigres de la UANL that registers 23 attempts to the goal; then there is a tie for fourth and fifth place between Juan Otero by Santos Laguna and Rogelio Funes Mori de Rayados de Monterrey with 22.

The top ten closes it Jean Meneses of the Esmeraldas de León with 21, Renato Ibarra de los Rojinegros del Atlas and Mauro Manotas of the Xolos of Tijuana with 20, Victor Guzman of the Tuzos del Pachuca with 19 and Camilo Sanvezzo of Mazatlán FC with 10.

LIST OF THE PLAYERS WITH THE GREATEST NUMBER OF FINISHES IN CLOSING 2021:

Jonathan Rodríguez – Cruz Azul (27) Kevin Ramírez – Querétaro (27) André Pierre Gignac – Tigres (23) Juan Otero – Santos (22) Rogelio Funes Mori – Rayados (22) Jean Meneses – León (21) Renato Ibarra – Atlas ( 20) Mauro Manotas – Tijuana (20) Víctor Guzmán – Pachuca (19) Camilo Sanvezzo – Mazatlán FC (10)