Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez is crowned the scorer of the 2020-21 season in Liga MX

Jonathan Rodriguez will go down in the history of Blue Cross thanks to the goal that gave him the ninth star and to break the drought of titles that dragged from 1997; However, the Uruguayan attacker has become a guaranteed goal since he arrived at ‘La Maquina’.

If the format of the Mexican tournament were similar to the European ones, long championships, the ‘Cabecita’ would have been crowned the top scorer of the 2021-21 season with 24 goals.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

According to data from ‘Goals and Figures‘, Jonathán Rodríguez is the scorer of the football year beating the attacker from Toluca, Alexis Canelo, who scored 20 touchdowns in two seasons with Toluca.

Players with the most goals in the League during the 2020-21 Season. 24 Jonathan Rodriguez

20 Alexis Canelo

17 Angel Mena

17 Santiago Ormeño

16 André-Pierre Gignac

16 Juan Dinenno

15 Darío Lezcano

15 Henry Martin

15 Rogelio Funes Mori pic.twitter.com/Ls7vvUi0jW – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) May 31, 2021

Also read: Rayados: Avilés Hurtado close to becoming a reinforcement of the Pachuca Club for the Apertura 2021

The one summoned with the Uruguayan National Team managed to score 21 goals in regular tournaments between Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2021, while the rest did during the final phase of Liga MX. The podium is completed by Ángel Mena and Santiago Ormeño with 17 annotations.