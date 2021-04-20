Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez is chosen the Liga MX player of the month

Jonathan “el Cabecita” Rodríguez, forward of the Cruz Azul Machine, was chosen as the best player of the MX League in the month of March, receiving the recognition given EA Sports Latin America.

Through their social networks, the MX League He reported that “El Cabecita” Rodríguez was chosen by the fans through a vote as the player of the month, for his great performances so far this year. Closing 2021 with the Machine.

“Jonathan Rodríguez received the Best Player of the Month award for March at @LigaBBVAMX. Congratulations @ jona2118! “

The Cruz Azul forward thanked the fans who gave him their vote through a video published by Liga MX, after he received his distinction as the best player in the mex.

“Hello, this is Jonathan. I want to thank all the fans for their votes to be the player of the month. Thank you”

