Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez ‘excites’ the fans prior to the second leg vs Club Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will fight for a place in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the Mexican soccer semifinals to be held in the Aztec stadium.

The winger Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has begun to do his thing in the hours before the close of the tie, with a message on social networks that has raised the spirits of the celestial fans.

“Together as always. It’s today !!”, he wrote next to an image of the announcement of the second leg between Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

After this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers were immediate, showing their enthusiasm to see the team play a new final of the Liga MX.

With everything Crack !!!! Let’s go to that final of course! – BLUE NOSTALGIA (@isaacdavisgbe) May 22, 2021

Together for the glory to give everything without limitation, today is the day of truth and take a giant step to reach the final and conclude with the good tournament, good luck, my good Jonathan Rodríguez looking forward to shouting your goals, up Cruz Azul – blackrob (@blackjrob) May 22, 2021

Come @ jona2118 with everything for the win. Today from the rostrum I will be supporting the cement machine of the blue cross – Amaury Celeste (@CelesteAmaury) May 22, 2021

Come on my Jona I want to see you champion and raise the glass. We go step by step with determination – Alfredo Lugo (@Cachono_fajardo) May 22, 2021