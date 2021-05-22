Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez ‘excites’ the fans prior to the second leg vs Club Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca will fight for a place in the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the Mexican soccer semifinals to be held in the Aztec stadium.

The winger Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez has begun to do his thing in the hours before the close of the tie, with a message on social networks that has raised the spirits of the celestial fans.

“Together as always. It’s today !!”, he wrote next to an image of the announcement of the second leg between Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

After this publication, the comments and reactions of the faithful fans of the cement manufacturers were immediate, showing their enthusiasm to see the team play a new final of the Liga MX.