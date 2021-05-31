Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez and his emotional dedication to the celestial fans

Winger Jonathan Rodríguez became the hero of the Cruz Azul Machine, scoring the goal that gave him the title in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX after more than 23 years of drought.

The Uruguayan offensive was present on social networks, recognizing the unconditional support of the fans of the cement manufacturers with an emotional dedication after the conquest of the ninth star in the history of the institution.

“We are champions. It was not easy but we did it. All together and as a team. Thank you very much, fans !! You are the player number VAMOOOOS !! @CruzAzul”, he wrote next to the images of the celebration at the Azteca stadium and with his family .

It should be noted that Jonathan Rodríguez became the scoring champion in the 2020-2021 League MX season, adding 24 total scores between the two tournaments with the Cruz Azul Machine.

