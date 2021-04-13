Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez, a ‘headache’ for Club América in the Clásico Joven

The Cruz Azul Machine will face the Eagles of Club América in one more edition of the Young Classic in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, with the aim of maintaining the leadership in the highest of the table , and for this those led by Juan Reynoso will be based to win the match, on the scoring ability of Jonathan Rodriguez.

The ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez is in a great state of form in the present Clausura 2021 with Cruz Azul, since he has scored seven goals and has given three assists, so he will be the main offensive weapon of La Machine to take all three points in the Young Classic against America.

However, Jonathan Rodríguez is not only a player that América must take into account because of the good time he is living in this tournament, but because in the recent past the ‘Cabecita’ has been a tremendous headache for the Eagles.

The ‘Cabecita’ has scored in four of the five duels that he has played against Club América, since he arrived at Cruz Azul in the Apertura 2019, so he has been a player who usually appears in the Young Classic against Azulcremas.

Their first goal made it the second leg of the Clausura 2019 quarterfinals, a score that did not end up fully helping Cruz Azul, as América advanced to the semifinal round.

The second was in the Apertura 2019, where Cruz Azul thrashed America five goals by two. For the Clausura 2020 Jonathan Rodríguez scored again in a new victory with La Maquina, where he scored the winning goal.

Jonathan Rodríguez’s last goal for América was in the GNP Cup where Cruz Azul thrashed four goals to one.

