Cruz Azul: Jonathan harangues with the fans of the Machine prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from being able to leave in the past, the ghosts of 23 and a half years of not being able to make the Olympic turn in the MX League, when they receive in the Aztec stadium Santos Laguna’s visit in the second leg.

Despite his past Guerrero, winger Jonathan Rodríguez focuses on his current team and sends an emotional message to all the faithful fans of the cement workers through social networks, in the hours before the game.

“To continue writing history. Today is not another day. Let’s go @CruzAzul!”, He wrote with a special image of the announcement of the game back.

Before this publication, the reactions and comments of the fans of the Noria did not wait, showing their unconditional support for the Uruguayan offensive in the last 90 minutes of the final.

Good luck and may the force be with you … – Ariel Santos (@ariel_santos) May 30, 2021

Much success crack tonight we have to raise our spirits my King – El CHEMIN (@ ElChemin1) May 30, 2021

Come on Jonathan, today all the hard work done by you and the whole team is defined, let’s hope they win and score a lot to close super blessings, up the blue Cross machine to – blackrob (@blackjrob) May 30, 2021

The moment is today, the day has arrived, after some sad passages already forgotten, we will celebrate the triumph with substance and passion. Personally, I will give the same as always, my loyalty of 40 years to @CruzAzul, I know that the players will give everything on the field to be CHAMPIONS. # Break it pic.twitter.com/rvTwzDbx0A – Paco Lopez (@quicolope) May 30, 2021

Of course it is not another day, today is a day in which they can become legends, in which all the work and effort not only of this semester but of more than a year is completed. Come on Cabecita, we trust you, go out and give it your all today please !!! – Amy 5/6 (+) (@amycasstro) May 30, 2021

Come on Jona have many hearts in their hands and their pass to the history of Cruz Azul – Adrián Morales (@ drianmorales30) May 30, 2021