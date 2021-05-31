Cruz Azul: Jonathan harangues with the fans of the Machine prior to the second leg vs Club Santos

The Cruz Azul Machine is 90 minutes away from being able to leave in the past, the ghosts of 23 and a half years of not being able to make the Olympic turn in the MX League, when they receive in the Aztec stadium Santos Laguna’s visit in the second leg.

Despite his past Guerrero, winger Jonathan Rodríguez focuses on his current team and sends an emotional message to all the faithful fans of the cement workers through social networks, in the hours before the game.

“To continue writing history. Today is not another day. Let’s go @CruzAzul!”, He wrote with a special image of the announcement of the game back.

Before this publication, the reactions and comments of the fans of the Noria did not wait, showing their unconditional support for the Uruguayan offensive in the last 90 minutes of the final.

