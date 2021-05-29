Cruz Azul: Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez’s message for Roberto Alvarado after the victory

The Cruz Azul Machine achieved an important victory in the match of the first leg of the Guardians 2021 of the MX League, a triumph that was dedicated to Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, who within hours of starting the match, lost his baby, which is why he was low of the party.

Given this, Jonathan Rodríguez dedicated the triumph to the young Mexican soccer player and his wife for the sensitive moment they are going through.

“We dedicate it to you, Louse dear. Let’s go fuck it! @CruzAzul”. He wrote the ‘Cabecita’ after winning the match 0-1 with a goal from Romo.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined.

Everything seems to indicate that Roberto Alvarado may be available for the second leg to help the team find the long-awaited ninth.

