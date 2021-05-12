Cruz Azul: Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez harangues the celestial fans with his message

The Cruz Azul Machine a ‘new tournament’ will begin this Wednesday, May 12 when I visit the Red Devils of Toluca at the start of the Quarterfinals in the Liguilla, leaving behind the excellent tournament that they signed in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where they tied 15 games without defeat, so the Uruguayan striker, Jonathan ´’Cabecita ‘Rodríguez, he harangued the celestial fans with a message.

In social networks, the Cruz Azul striker said he was ready for this new challenge in Clausura 2021, ensuring that the entire team is focused on achieving the goal, as they are very united as a group.

“Ready for a new beginning. We are focused. We are together ”, published the Cabecita.

The message of Little head It did not go unnoticed by the fans of La Maquina, who welcomed the Uruguayan’s harangue words, replicating his publication with some requests and good wishes for the cement team.

Among the most prominent messages were requests that they face ‘their fears’ in this Final Phase and leave everything on the field, while others asked him to be present on the scoreboard, minimally asking for a ‘double’ in La Bombonera against Toluca.

How many goals does Jonathan Rodríguez have with the Cruz Azul shirt?

The Uruguayan has scored 46 times with the celestial, taking into account all the competitions in which he has participated.

This is how Jonathan Rodríguez has distributed his goals with Cruz Azul: 6 Chivas 5 América 4 San Luis 4 Morelia 3 Tigres 3 Toluca 3 Pumas 3 Juárez 2 Santos 2 Pachuca 2 León 2 Tijuana 2 Atlas 2 Mazatlán 1 Querétaro 1 Necaxa 1 Portmore

