Cruz Azul: Joel Huiqui gets the position of technical director at La Maquina

Joel Huiqui, former defender of Cruz Azul in Liga MX, has achieved the position of technical director at La Maquina and will take charge of the Sub 20 team of the celestial squad, after Armando González was dismissed from the position by the board , after not giving the results in the category.

According to information from Carlos Córdova, Joel Huiqui will take over the Under 20 category of Cruz Azul, after Armando González was fired from the position and will be the former defender of La Maquina in Liga MX, who will temporarily take over as the juveniles.

Also read: Club América: Matías Vuoso surrenders to Roger Martínez and leaves Henry Martín and Viñas a secret

As detailed in the information, there is nothing certain that Huiqui will remain in the position of technical director of the Sub 20 with Cruz Azul, since the club is still analyzing coaches who can manage that category.

Armando González was dismissed from #CruzAzul Sub. 20. Joel Huiqui remained in charge of the team for now. The possible arrival of a new DT is still being studied. pic.twitter.com/EXBs9sLcin – ó (@cordova_sports) July 1, 2021

“Armando González was dismissed from #CruzAzul Sub. 20. Joel Huiqui remained in charge of the team for now. The possible arrival of a new DT is still being studied. ”, Cordova revealed.

Joel Huiqui played a total of 91 games, where he managed to score 4 goals and give 3 assists.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content