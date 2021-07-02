Cruz Azul: Joel Huiqui announces his departure from the Machine

A couple of days after being introduced as coach of the Cruz Azul Machine Under-20 team, Joel Huiqui announced his departure from the institution to continue with personal projects.

Through an official statement published through his social networks, Joel Huiqui thanked the opportunity that the cement group gave him, but declared that he is stepping aside to seek his personal development.

“It is very difficult for me to make this decision, however in order to seek professional development, as well as to carry out personal projects, I have decided to step aside.”

“Not without first wishing that the“ Tenth ”will arrive, and that many more successes are realized, which without a doubt this hobby deserves. I hope at some point to give back to this same hobby and the institution, the satisfaction and pride they have given to my life by wearing this shirt “

In the statement Huiqui also takes the opportunity to thank the new board of the Cruz Azul Machine for the opportunity and wished the first team luck in their search for the double championship.

