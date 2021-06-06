Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona will not come out; wants to retire in the Machine, says Jaime Ordiales

The goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Machine, José de Jesús Corona, champion of the MX League, wishes to retire in the Machine and would stay for another year with the Celeste club, as stated by the Sports Director Jaime Ordiales.

Jaime Ordiales, in a conversation with ESPN, acknowledged that Corona’s dream is to retire with the Cruz Azul Machine, so there would be no problem to renew.

“Chuy always said he wants to stay; he told us all, also Álvaro (Dávila). The important thing is continuity; if it were up to me, that Chuy would stay for at least a year and hopefully they will be longer, for him “. Ordiales commented.

In addition to Corona, the renewal of Pablo Aguilar is also in the air, of whom he also predicted good things.

I do not think there is a problem for the two to continue. We will come to an arrangement, God willing ”. He declared.

