Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona will achieve a personal record against Club América

This Saturday, without a doubt, one of the best games of the season is played, the America club receives Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a match that could break several records.

Beyond the favorable result that he can obtain and continue his positive streak in the tournament, it will be a special match for Jesus Crown, who will arrive 400 games with the celestial team

Corona arrived in the Apertura 2009 and has played three finals with ‘La Maquina’. In all his league matches, the veteran goalkeeper has started as a starter, demonstrating the leadership he exercises on the pitch

Jesús Corona has 44 saves, with an effectiveness of 87%. Escobar registers 40 entries and 74 won matches. Cata Domínguez has 15 aerial duels won. pic.twitter.com/undcvVBpFf – Hinchaditxs (@hinchaditxs) April 16, 2021

Corona’s contract is about to end, however, the board is analyzing the possibility of renewing it, which has caused some fans to show their dissatisfaction, since some believe that it is time to give Sebastián Jurado a chance.