Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona surrenders to the moment and quality of Carlos Acevedo in Santos

The goalkeeper Jesus Crown of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, he gave up on the quality and the moment he goes through Carlos Acevedo placeholder image of Santos Laguna, prior to the first leg of the grand final of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

I’ve known him for a long time. He is a young man whom I have known for a long time, I am not surprised by what he is experiencing. One day I told him that he had a great quality, and he has reaffirmed it, I like him, for his club and Mexican soccer, there are goalkeepers for the present and the future and for the National Team ”, were the words of Jesús Corona.

The experienced national goalkeeper spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that the rival goalkeeper is a young man he has known for a long time, so he is not surprised by the moment he is spending in the current season with the Laguneros.

Jesús Corona acknowledged that he is pleased that goalkeepers with great quality emerge in Mexico, as is the case of Carlos Acevedo who continues to reaffirm his talent, since there are players in that position with great present and future within the National Team.

