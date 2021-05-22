Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona revealed the key to “get up” from the elimination vs Pumas

After one of the biggest “Crossed”Upon being eliminated by the Pumas in the semifinals of the Opening 2020, the Blue Cross Machine got up for this Closing 2021 and finished as the leader of the season, to get to the semifinals again, where he will look for a pass to the final against the Tuzos del Pachuca

On this great recovery on the part of the celestial team, Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul goalkeeper commented in an interview for W Deportes that before the start of the tournament the team met to talk about the issue and leave this moment behind, to focus only on the new championship.

“We had a talk at the start of the season regarding what happened in December and it was important to break free. It was very good to leave what happened behind. Today I see a very committed team, we have a large squad “

Corona also highlighted the work of Juan Reynoso in the Machine, as he assured that it generated an internal competition that benefited the team and the results can be seen in the position in the table and the marks achieved.

“Reynoso knows what #CruzAzul is, he is very direct, he has created great internal competition and that allows no one to relax”

