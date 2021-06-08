Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona revealed Juan Reynoso’s ‘scolding’ that motivated them to win the Final

The Cruz Azul Machine achieved the coveted ninth star by winning the End of Clausura 2021 against Santos Laguna in a series suffered for the celestial ones, because at half time it seemed that the ghosts of the cement curse appeared on the horizon of the team led by Juan Reynoso being tied on aggregate by a goal from Diego Valdés.

Blue Cross He started asleep in the first half of the Vuelta Final, so at half time, the technical director, Juan Reynoso, had to scold his pupils to wake up and win the final in the second half, revealed the captain of La Maquina , Jesus Crown.

In an interview with Javier Alarcón, Chuy Corona confessed that all the Cruz Azul players heard an energetic speech from Reynoso at halftime of the final against Santos, questioning them if they wanted to remain as pend3j05 …

“He was very energetic in his wake-up call, he talked about whether we wanted to remain as pend3j05 … And it was something that really touched the whole group, other words but it was energetic, which made the group wake up,” said Chuy.

In the same interview, Corona spoke about his career as a goalkeeper for La Máquina, ensuring that this title gives him a kind of relief, because he wanted to leave a legacy in the institution, beyond good seasons or numbers, a title was the best way to do them.

“I wanted to leave a legacy here at Cruz Azul, I had had good seasons but for me this is the best because we finished with the title. I had to do an extra in terms of work, I am very grateful to the teacher Oscar who gave me the title. it has helped, “he said.

In the conversation with Alarcón, Corona reiterated that the issue of his renewal is well under way, so it is almost a fact that next season he will continue to take care of the Cruz Azul bow.

