Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona ‘regrets’ the tie in the first leg vs Pachuca and issues a warning

Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of Cruz Azul Machine, said that he would have liked the cement team to have been able to score a goal in the first leg of the semifinals against Tuzos del Pachuca, for the double value of the away goal in the format of competition.

In an interview granted to W Deportes, ‘Chuy’ Corona assured that Pachuca will be a very dangerous rival for Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liguilla and that therefore, they must enter the game with everything to be able to ensure their pass to the grand finale of the present Clausura 2021.

“We are calm, I think the first objective was that we were solid defensively, keeping the zero, but the ideal would have been to achieve a touchdown, I think it would have given us more tranquility but hey, so we have to face the return,” he declared.

“We are aware that the away goal can be a double-edged sword. We know that we have to continue to be very solid, avoid scoring, from Pachuca knowing that the away goal would make the tie very difficult for us, but we are confident of our teammates. ”

For now, Cruz Azul with a zero-goal draw will be in the grand final, but if Pachuca manages to score, it would force Cruz Azul to have to go for two goals so that Juan Reynoso’s team can play the final of this Clausura tournament. 2021.

