Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona launches a message prior to duels against Chivas and Club América

The Cruz Azul Machine He has two games on the horizon that could put him in the record book of Liga MX, since the celestial ones could reach and exceed the mark of Necaxa and Leon with more consecutive victories in Mexican Soccer (12), but for this they will have to beat two of their main rivals, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and Club América.

In an interview with Fox Sports, José de Jesús Corona, goalkeeper of La Machine, assured that both games will be very special for the celestial team, as he hopes that they will be open games due to the quality of the clubs they will face, and against Chivas, he glimpses a dynamic game with spaces, this due to the need that Guadalajara has to add the three points.

Also read: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona: Probable lineups of the Spanish La Liga Classic

“Enjoying the moment, the team has shown perseverance, regularity, which is not easy at all, but we are aware that, although this good step is being taken in the regular tournament, where we must show that solidity in the Liguilla. We want to enter strong, in good rhythm, both individually and collectively, which is important, “commented Corona on the good pace of La Maquina.

“They are very attractive games for our fans, we know that it is something very important, it is an extra commitment. It will be two very open games, first with Chivas, it is a team in need of triumphs and they will try to find a positive result. We have to be smart. and knowing the rhythms of the game It will be a good parameter to face Chivas, a very dynamic team, with very good players and a very good coach.

The goalkeeper of La Maquina, assured that both parties are equally important, since the fans play a very important role in this type of encounter, something that they have to value, since the fans of the clubs have a very special feeling in the duels against these rival ‘classics’.

“It is always important to beat each one, they all have their specific weight, their importance within LigaMX and Mexican Soccer, it is always important to beat these two rivals. We know that they are matches of the actions, that they live them intensely and enjoy it we have to take that into account.

Also read: Cruz Azul will have vintage equipment; The Machine seeks to renew five figures

“Winning both you saw, of course, it would be very important to get it to continue with that good streak,” he said.

Regarding the good progress of Cruz Azul, Corona commented that, unlike other tournaments, in this Clausura 2021 he sees a more solid team and with a larger squad to maintain the rhythm in the remainder of the tournament and in the Liguilla, in addition to the fact that the entire squad is committed to achieving the goal of winning the title.

“In other seasons we have had good moments. I think that now you have a very complete, very vast set, that is also very important, it makes you more competitive. Also the commitment from the beginning, because of how we came, for last season. it was important to keep calm during the tournament.

Regarding its renewal, Corona assured that the negotiations are on the right track and his representative is in charge of bringing the talks with the board to fruition, who have already made him know the plans they have with him in case of renewal.

In addition, Corona assured that he would love to retire wearing the Cruz Azul shirt, so he does not see any problem with agreeing to his renewal with the celestial entity.

Also read: Selene Pau Luna shows her ‘cherries’ with a tight pink bodysuit

“IT WOULD BE NICE TO RETREAT IN THE BLUE CROSS” #AgendaFOXenCasa Jesús Corona would like to hang up his gloves wearing the shirt of ‘The Machine’, who confessed how his contract renewal is going @ ruubenrod In addition, ‘Chuy’ regretted that he is no longer called to the Mexican National Team pic.twitter.com/Vo0lh9OtvF – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 9, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: