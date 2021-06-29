Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona has already completed renovation with La Maquina

The negotiation between the Cruz Azul Machine and Jesús Corona will apparently have a happy ending for all parties facing the 2021 Opening of the MX League, because both the club and the player would have reached an agreement for the renewal of the veteran goalkeeper who managed to win the Clausura 2021 title by breaking a 23-year streak without a title.

According to information revealed by Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports, Cruz Azul and Jesús Corona have reached an agreement for the 40-year-old goalkeeper to renew for two years with the La Noria team and from there, retire from professional football.

“CRUZ AZUL @ jesuscorona01 and @CruzAzul reached an agreement. The Mexican goalkeeper signed his 2-year renewal. Great decision by Cruz Azul. ”, Revealed Ruben Rodríguez.

It should be remembered that Corona, to achieve this renewal for two years insured with Cruz Azul, will sacrifice in the economic part, after winning the Liga MX title after 23 years of drought and what it means for the institution and how well valued it is within of the fans, despite the criticism against him at the beginning of the season.

Jesús Corona has played 456 games with the Cruz Azul shirt, where he has received 488 goals and has managed to keep a clean sheet in 153 games.

