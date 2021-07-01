Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona confirms his renewal with La Maquina and sends a message to the fans

Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul goalkeeper, confirmed that he will renew for two more years with the La Machine team for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, thanking the board of directors, coach Juan Reynoso and all the people of the club, and that they had expressed a wish that he would remain at the club.

In an interview offered for Diario Récord, ‘Chuy’ Corona expressed his feelings for renewing for two more years with Cruz Azul, taking the opportunity to send a message to the fans, especially after the Liga MX title by beating Santos Laguna in the end.

“The truth, grateful and proud for having signed me these two years and for remaining in Cruz Azul. The truth is, I feel happy and grateful for the confidence that the club, the coaching staff, the board give me, to remain in this present and future project, it had already been discussed and thanked. ”, He declared.

“I am proud to be able to remain in this great institution and for giving me the opportunity to continue showing myself in Cruz Azul for two more, to be able to help them and well, the truth is that I am enjoying it and with the fans that show me their love and that I know We returned them with the title they deserved it well. ”

It should be remembered that Corona, to achieve this renewal for two years insured with Cruz Azul, will sacrifice in the economic part, after winning the Liga MX title after 23 years of drought.

Jesús Corona has played 456 games with the Cruz Azul shirt, where he has received 488 goals and has managed to keep a clean sheet in 153 games.

