Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona assures that “it is now or never” for the title

The Cruz Azul Machine reached a new final and will now face Santos Laguna in search of the title of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in an opportunity that José de Jesús Corona assured they cannot waste.

In a press conference during the media day, “Chuy” Corona pointed out that everyone has to do their part to achieve the league title to leave all the ghosts behind, as it is “now or never” for the title.

“We need to put on overalls, make a great sacrifice, it is time to learn from everything we have experienced and change what happened. It is now or never and we are committed “

Corona also assured that the past finals do not affect the current squad, since they focus only on the present and they should only think about closing a great season with a flourish.

“The past is there. The important thing is to live in the moment. Show what we did week by week, we faced the Tournament in a good way. Now we must close the success story. You have to enjoy that it is a party for Mexican soccer “

