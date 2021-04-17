Cruz Azul: Jeni Summers turns on the classic young woman with flirty photography in a swimsuit

Playmate Jeni Summers, a faithful follower of the Blue Cross, ignited the young classic between his team and the America club from day 15, with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit that left everyone with their mouths open.

A few hours before this important duel for Cruz Azul against the Eagles, the beautiful playmate sent a message of support to her team, which seeks to extend its winning streak in this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

On this occasion Jeni Summers shared this photo on her official Instagram account, quickly adding thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from her followers and friends by profession.

“Momma Bunny” has been on the cover of the famous Playboy magazine six times and has been Playmate of the year twice. In addition, he constantly shows his support for the cement group through his social networks.

