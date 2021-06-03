Cruz Azul: Jaime Ordiales surprised by what Juan Reynoso achieved

Cruz Azul achieved the long-awaited title after 23 years of drought, so Jaime Ordiales, sports director of the Machine spoke of the Clausura 2021 championship of the MX League, confessing his feelings about the championship that ended the curse.

“We saw and had already felt here how mediatic this situation was, it was all or nothing. I did a bit of retrospective and said ‘imagine that the victory had not come out’, today we would be in a totally different scenario. It is the media that Cruz Azul has done in recent years. When there is a lack of championship for 23 years, it becomes difficult “.

“Proud of the players, the coaching staff, honored to be in this institution. In the end, the protagonists and those who achieve this are them, we try to do our bit and things go well. […] There are also many people who have already worked previously, for the construction of a team there are technicians, managers who pass: Ricardo (Peláez), Yayo (De la Torre), Pedro (Caixinha), Dante (Siboldi), who also put their share in. Some of us have to achieve the goal. I am proud to be in this institution and to have been able to achieve a championship, but it is a championship that comes from many people. “

Ordiales spoke of Juan Reynoso, whom he assured was a surprise, for everything he showed in the Clausura 2021, highlighting the great work that led to the title.

“Juan adapted in every way, from economics to sports, it was a great opportunity for him as he stated. He is an intelligent technician, with a clear temperament, disciplined and above all a cunning, very creative guy. Normally he marks someone with an interesting strategy procedure. He had done well in Puebla and he assumed, it is a very pleasant and wonderful surprise for all the Cruz Azul fans and for the team, he found a way to get the best out of the players. for the collective benefit “.

The high command confessed that the championship does not remove the pressure of being a protagonist in Liga MX.

“It was an opportunity to transcend, not to fail, only that here everything is failure if you are not a champion. We assumed that role and blessed God it was given to us, it is not that I have a weight less, I simply feel grateful and honored to have had that possibility of being in a team that today was able to lift the cup, be accompanied by great players and a magnificent coaching staff “.

