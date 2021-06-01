Cruz Azul: Jaime Ordiales questions the permanence of several figures heading to the Apertura 2021

After savoring the honeys of victory and a new title in its history, the Cruz Azul Machine will begin with the planning and restructuring of the squad with its sights set on the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the sports director Jaime Ordiales said that in the coming weeks the future of his current squad and the movements within the institution for the next season will be announced.

“Very important decisions have to be made this week. Hopefully the majority of the squad can continue. There are no talks with any team, the priority is that everyone can stay,” he said.

In addition, the manager recognized that working together Alvaro Davila, the council and the coach Juan Reynoso it has borne fruit in a short time and resulting in the ninth star of the Cruz Azul Machine.

“This is a consequence of all the decisions with the board of directors. Juan (Reynoso), Álvaro (Dávila), and the council. The arrival of Juan (Reynoso) was economically complicated for what we could do with the squad. He has far exceeded the objective and what it could achieve, “he explained.

