Cruz Azul: Is this a good year? The Machine excites his fans

After the tremendous failure in the semifinals of the Opening 2020, where Pumas rallied 4-0 against them, the Cruz Azul Machine once again begins to excite its fans with a view to the closing of the regular phase of the Closing 2021.

After having a pretty bad start, where the arrival of Juan Reynoso to the bench, Blue Cross gradually began to lift, winning game after game, until reaching date 12 of the Guardians 2021 with 10 wins in a row, equaling his best mark in the history of the MX League.

In addition to this, the cement team was the first in the MX League to secure its place in the Liguilla, even though there are still five dates left until the regular phase of the tournament ends.

With 30 points in 12 dates, the Machine is once again positioned as one of the leading candidates for the title, igniting the illusion that it will finally break the streak of 23 years without achieving a league title.

Unlike other tournaments, the celestial fans now have more reasons to be excited about the ninth, because in addition to being leaders, Cruz Azul is one of the teams that currently plays the best in Liga MX and has figures such as Luis Romo, Orbelín Pineda , Jonathan Rodríguez and Jesús Corona himself, who have been vital for the great step of the celestial picture.

But, as in previous years, this great tournament will be of no use if Cruz Azul does not manage to be crowned at the end of the Clausura 2021. Although it must be recognized that, now, it seems that this year is the good one.

