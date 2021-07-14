Cruz Azul is reinforced with former Club América for the Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine has stolen the spotlights of the Liga MX Femenil towards the start of the Opening tournament 2021, by confirming the arrival of defender Eleida Santos as his new reinforcement at the club.

Through its social networks, the cement squad made known to its loyal followers about the incorporation of the 23-year-old Mexican defender as its new element for the start of the 2021-2022 season.

“Welcome to The Machine, @ EleSantos7! To work hard to break it this tournament,” they wrote.

Defender Eleida Santos will begin a new stage in her career in Liga MX Femenil with the Cruz Azul Machine, after her time with the Eagles of America in the last tournament and with the missing Monarcas Morelia.

