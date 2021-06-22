Cruz Azul is not for sale

MEXICO CITY.

The Cruz Azul team clarified that La Maquina is not and will not be for sale, after speculation about the fact in recent weeks.

“Given the recent and inexplicable rumor, without foundation, about the alleged sale of Cruz Azul Futbol Club, we inform you that our team is not, nor will it be for sale,” you can read in the document published on social networks.

It also clarifies that there are no financial problems within the Cruz Azul Cooperative.

“Cooperativa La Cruz Azul is in full financial health and, today more than ever, Cruz Azul is a symbol of Mexico that is obviously not for sale and that, on the contrary, will still have many stories and titles to celebrate,” he added.

ald

