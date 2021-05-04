Cruz Azul is not a favorite for the title in the Clausura 2021; America and Rayados surpass it

The Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament came to an end in the regular phase and now there are only 12 teams left in the fight for the title, of which the Club América Eagles and the Rayados del Monterrey are the main candidates, even above the Cruz Azul Machine.

According to the latest report from the site FiveThirtyEight, on the forecast of possible candidates for the Clausura 2021, América and Rayados are tied for first place with a 21% chance of taking the title.

Despite finishing as the leader, Juan Reynoso’s Machine is in third place, with a 20% chance of winning, to finally break the 23-year streak without titles.

On the other hand, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are in 10th place with just 3% chances, only above the Diablos Rojos del Toluca and the Gallos del Querétaro.

Tied with a 5% probability are Pachuca, Santos Laguna, Atlas and Tigres; Puebla appears with 6% and Esmeraldas del León with 7%.

This week the four teams that will advance to the quarterfinals after the playoffs will be defined, where Cruz Azul, América, Puebla and Rayados already meet.

