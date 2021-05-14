Cruz Azul is “condemned to lose” the series against Toluca; Los Diablos has ‘everything in favor’

The Red Devils of Toluca struck the first blow in the Quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla by defeating La Maquina de Cruz Azul 2-1 at Nemesio Díez, a rival that historically ‘accommodates’ them in Final phase, for the scarlets have full dominion over the celestial, with whom they have never lost a series of elimination.

Machine he reached this crossroads as the top favorite, since the difference between the first place and the twelfth of the table was 19 points in the regular phase, a figure that represented a series ‘like’ for the celestial ones.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Ricardo Ferretti would be investigated for ‘irregularities’ in signings

Despite this overwhelming data, the series against Toluca indigestible Cruz Azul once again in its history in Liguillas, where the celestial have fallen four times; three of them in the Quarter-Finals and one more in a Grand Final.

In short tournaments, the first time they faced each other was in the Apertura 2005, a series that began with a 1-0 victory for Toluca over Cruz Azul, a score that remained for the second leg, decreeing the triumph of the Devils.

In the Clausura 2006, both teams met in the Quarterfinals, playing the first leg at Nemesio Díez in a match that ended 2-1 in favor of the Scarlets. In the Vuelta, Toluca took the tie from the celestial ones and they managed to advance to Semis.

In the 2008 Apertura, Toluca won the title to the celestial in a controversial final in which the Diablos won the first leg 0-2 at the Azul Stadium and were on the verge of losing it with Cruz Azul’s comeback at the Nemesio Diez. The tie on aggregate sent the series to a penalty shootout, where Toluca won 7-6.

In the Apertura 2013 he would face for the last time, again in the Quarterfinals. In the first leg, the Diablos won 3-0 at La Bombonera and got a one-goal tie at the Estadio Azul.

In summary, the Red Devils of Toluca have won 5 games, tied 3 and lost only 1 Liguilla game against the Celestes, but they have eliminated them in all the series in which they have collided so far.

In the five series they have faced, Cruz Azul has always lost Ida’s game, managing to come back only once, but losing the series on penalties.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Markers that The Machine needs to qualify in the Liguilla

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content