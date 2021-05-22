Cruz Azul is celebrating its 94th Anniversary and wants to celebrate against Pachuca

The cement team of La Maquina de Cruz Azul is celebrating this Saturday, May 22, for the 94th Anniversary of its foundation and they will want to celebrate it with a triumph and the pass to the great Final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX against Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium in a series that is tied without goals and in which they have an advantage with this marker due to their better position in the table during the regular phase.

On May 22, 1927, Blue Cross began its history in national football in Jasso, Hidalgo, a state that is home to the Tuzos del Pachuca, a rival that will try to ruin their festivities tonight at the Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul is experiencing one of its worst sporting crises in its history, because after the successful decade of the 70’s, La Maquina has the longest drought without titles in its history, adding 23 years without being able to champion in Mexican Soccer.

After 22 years playing at the Estadio Azul, a scene where they could never be crowned champion, or play a defining match for the Liga MX championship, Cruz Azul returned to the Estadio Azteca, the venue where he wrote the golden pages in the history of the celestial club. and where he already played a final, the same in which he was defeated in 2018, the year that marked his return to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Cruz Azul Liga MX honors: 1968–69, Mexico 1970, 1971–72, 1972–73, 1973–74, 1978–79, 1979–80, Winter 1997. Liga MX sub-championships: 1969-70, 1980–81, 1986–87, 1988–89, 1994–95, Winter 1999, Clausura 2008, Apertura 2008, Apertura 2009, Clausura 2013, Apertura 2018. Copa MX: 1968-69, 1996-97, Clausura 2013, Apertura 2018. Champion of Champions : 1968-69, 1996-97, Clausura 2013, Apertura 2018. MX Super Cup: 2018-19. Concachampions: 1969, 1970, 1971, 1996, 1997, 2013-14.

