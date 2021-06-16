Cruz Azul is already working on the renovation of Jesús Corona; will be removed with the Machine

After a lot of rumors about his future, everything seems to indicate that Jose de Jesus Corona He will continue with the Cruz Azul Machine for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, and not only that, it would also be the club with which he ends his career in the coming years.

According to information from ESPN Digital, the board of the Machine, headed by Alvaro Davila, already made him reach Jesus Crown and his representative the renewal proposal for the goalkeeper, which would be between two and three more years of contract.

Due to the age of “Chuy” Corona, (40 years old), this would mean that the new contract with the Machine would cover approximately until his 43 years, in order to ensure that he retires wearing the light blue shirt.

This decision would have been made due to what Corona meant for the team in the last tournament, where they won the title, since it was one of the key pieces in Juan Reynoso’s scheme.

On the part of Jesús Corona, the Mexican goalkeeper expressed a couple of days ago his joy for this renewal, also showing his desire to remain in the cement institution.

