Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero would be reinforcement of the UANL Tigres for the Apertura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine would lose Uruguayan midfielder Ignacio Rivero for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, as it sounds like reinforcement for the UANL Tigres.

According to information revealed by ESPN’s John Sutcliffe, Cruz Azul would not make valid the purchase option for Rivero and the Tigres, led by Miguel Herrera, will take advantage of that decision to go all out for the Uruguayan.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas receives ‘help’ from AuronPlay, famous youtuber, to sign Rodolfo Pizarro

“The Future #IgnacioRivero @CruzAzul is in @TigresOficial.” Sutcliffe shared on his official Twitter account, where he did not give more details, but making it clear that Rivero could end the felines.

It should be remembered that the Xolos of Tijuana would be asking Cruz Azul for a figure that would be around 4.5 million dollars for the final purchase by Rivero, a figure that La Maquina would not be willing to pay and other payment solutions would have been put on the table. .

Among those solutions was the exchange of players to lower the price or renew the loan, but if these two options are not given, they would buy the card, although according to Sutcliffe, that seems to be far off today.

Also read: Necaxa: Eva Longoria surprises her followers with a flirty photograph in a blue swimsuit

Ignacio Rivero has played 42 games with the Cruz Azul shirt in all competitions where he has three assists and was unable to score goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content