Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero will sign for two years; The Machine has already closed an agreement

In the absence of being made official, Cruz Azul’s Machine would have already managed to close an agreement with the Tijuana Xolos so that the Uruguayan midfielder, Ignacio Rivero, remain in the celestial institution for the 2021 Opening of the League and for the next two years, a period for which those of The Ferris Wheel they would have made him a contract.

After weeks of intense negotiations, Blue Cross would have managed to retain Rivero, who was on loan during the last season since the Xolos from Tijuana, the owners of his letter and to whom he had to report this July 1.

According to the information published by the newspaper Récord, Cruz Azul achieved what seemed impossible a few weeks ago, when it was leaked that the Xolos of Tijuana were not willing to give in on their claims, setting the sale price of Rivero at little more than 4 million dollars.

The source did not specify the terms of the negotiation, but everything suggests that the footballer would have already been acquired by the heavenly institution.

Rivero had been put in the sights of the Tigres de la UNAL, who would have put a juicy offer to the Xolos de Tijuana for the player’s file, although the recent interest that arose on the part of the felines for the signing of Vigón, led us to suppose that the border team reactivated the negotiations with Cruz Azul, since Ignacio Rivero had the interest of remaining with the celestial ones.

