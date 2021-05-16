Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero reveals a hopeful message about his future

Last night was spectacular for the heavenly fans, who had not seen their team for months. Blue Cross came from behind to come back and get to the semifinals of the Closing 2021, after defeating 3-1 at Toluca.

One of the key players throughout the season has been Ignacio Rivero, who has been one of the players with the most minutes in the squad. In an interview for ‘The Last Word’, he indicated that it was a ‘heart attack’ game, but they managed to turn it around, thanking the fans for their support.

“It was a heart attack game but thanks to the dedication of each one of my teammates and the fans we were able to turn the score around”.

Despite the fact that his future remains uncertain, remembering that his letter still belongs to Xolos de Tijuana, Rivero excited the followers with a clear message, mentioning that he wants to remain at Cruz Azul for several more years.