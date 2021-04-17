Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero responds hard to Guillermo Ochoa of Club América

After the statements of the goalkeeper of the Club America, Guillermo Ochoa, in which he assured that the creams felt the leaders of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League because they would have more points than Cruz Azul if they had not been penalized for an administrative error against Atlas, the midfielder of La Machine, Ignacio Rivero, answered the goalkeeper of the Eagles.

Rivero did not beat around the bush and responded with a forceful message to Memo Ochoa, ensuring that they are not to blame for the mistake made by the América staff, in addition to ruling that the games are not won by talking, but within the field of play. .

“What Ochoa can say to us does not have to matter to us, if they made a mistake at the table is their issue. In a soccer game you never win by talking, but on the field ”, Rivero launched.

However, Rivero acknowledged that the match against América will be a great parameter for Cruz Azul, since the two best teams of the Clausura 2021 face off, in a match where the tournament leadership will be at stake, so they have dedicated hours of analysis of the azulcrema group.

“It is a great parameter, we first, they second, fighting for the leadership, we have already been analyzing the rival where we can take advantage, make it a good game where we can be victorious,” he commented.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan stressed that a large group has been formed within Cruz Azul, where all the players are working together on the same goal, a situation that is reflected on the playing field, as they are convinced that this squad can do history in Liga MX.

“We are all a family within the team. We all fight for the same thing and it shows on the field. We are convinced that we can make history ”, he declared.

