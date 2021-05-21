Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero raises the spirits and fills the fans with hope

The Cruz Azul midfielder, Jose Ignacio Rivero, confessed that the Machine is concentrated to reaffirm its good step in the Clausura 2021, which consummated the leadership of the Clausura 2021 and the great streak that occurred throughout the campaign.

“It is time to reaffirm, to specify all the good that has been done, not to believe ourselves superior, yes in a good sense, but in a soccer game anything can happen,” he said.

The Semifinal match of Ida against Pachuca It was 0-0, so the advantage is not yet for anyone, but they do not feel pressure either. Nacho clarified that they are prepared both to attack and show goals.

Ignacio Rivero regarding the anniversary of #CruzAzul : “Tomorrow we will give him a pass to the final (to the fans)”. “It’s always a plus to go out and play with this shirt.” pic.twitter.com/QW5Cu45tX3 – Johan Corona ⚽ (@_johancorona) May 21, 2021

“I don’t think pressure, I and my teammates don’t have pressure, we trust what we do every day if there was a line that brought us here, we don’t have to get out of it, no pressure, in the field we are going to leave the best and seek the objective ”, Nacho sentenced.

“Rivals always try to propose and make you defend yourself, that does not mean that we get behind, we know what our idea is, if we are here, we made 41 points, if the rival gets in it does not matter it is also part of football to defend yourself yes it is necessary ”, argued the Uruguayan.

