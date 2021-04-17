Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero downplays the game against Club América

Ignacio Rivero, one of the most important players in Blue Cross this tournament, could reappear before the America club. Tomorrow’s game has won the spotlight because both arrive in their best form, in addition, it involves two winning streaks.

In case of winning, Cruz Azul will be able to impose a new mark in Mexican soccer with 13 consecutive victories; However, Rivero pointed out in a press conference that it is nothing special if it is achieved against ‘Las Águilas’.

“All rivals are important. Not because it is America tomorrow will be a plus. If we want to continue the streak we must win everyone. We must think big.

“We are all a family within the team. We all fight for the same thing and it shows on the field. We are convinced that we can make history. “ – Ignacio Rivero. #HazQueSuceda pic.twitter.com/PhDgAqwnwO – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) April 16, 2021

The two best teams of the tournament will be measured on the Azteca stadium field, America arrives with seven consecutive league victories, but has just lost to Olimpia in the Concachampions, despite that, Rivero minimized the good moment of the azulcrema team, indicating that one streak does not weigh more than another.