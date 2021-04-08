Cruz Azul: Ignacio Rivero could reappear against Chivas on Matchday 14

After being injured in the game against the Rojinegros del Atlas, the Cruz Azul midfielder, Ignacio Rivero, could return to the courts this Saturday before the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in match of Day 14, after missing the last 2 matches of the celestial team, 1 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League and 1 of the Concachampions.

The Uruguayan midfielder has played 10 of the 13 games with Cruz Azul, where he had become a starter in Juan Reynoso’s scheme, being part of the starting eleven in 8 of those duels.

According to information revealed by FOX Sports reporter David Espinosa, Rivero trained his teammates in the morning practice this Thursday in the fields of La Noria with a view to Saturday’s game against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Although his natural position is that of a midfielder, Rivero has been a wild card for Juan Reynoso in this tournament, since of the 10 duels he has only played 2 games in that position, while the other 7 games he has played as a winger, alternating in both bands.

Cruz Azul will play this Saturday at the Azteca against the Flock in a match where they will try to reach the record for the most consecutive victories for a team in the MX League, which is held by Rayos del Necaxa and Club León.

For this commitment, Cruz Azul will also have available Adrián Aldrete, a left back who had missed the last 5 Liga MX games.

