Cruz Azul Hidalgo will be “frozen”, players have already been informed

After several days of rumors, everything indicates that Cruz Azul Hidalgo, a subsidiary of the Machine in the Premier League, he will not participate in the next season and will disappear, since the franchise will be “frozen”.

In an interview for ESPN Digital, Jair peláez, former goalkeeper of the Cruz Azul Hidalgo, revealed that it was through a video call by Zoom where the players were informed that the project would not continue, thus leaving around 25 players left as free agents without a team.

Also read: Liga Mx: Cruz Azul is not for sale; Cooperative denies financial crisis

“For a video call, via Zoom, they just thanked us. In other words, we are waiting from the Final that we played, on May 15, until June 15. They didn’t tell us anything and it wasn’t even the managers who told us; it was the engineer Emanuel González, we did not meet the managers “

Peláez showed the annoyance of several elements of the squad, because during months of rumors about the disappearance of the franchise, the directors of Cruz Azul never “showed their faces” and simply ended the project, despite the fact that there were possibilities of being promoted to the League of Expansion.

“They never stood with us, they never faced us; simply, once, but I did not have the pleasure of talking with them, of meeting them … We wanted to be champions for ourselves, what will happen will happen, and seek promotion to the Expansion League “

So far, neither Cruz Azul nor the Cruz Azul Hidalgo account have issued any statement on the disappearance of the squad.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: