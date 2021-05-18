Cruz Azul: Héctor Adomaitis places the Machine as a solid favorite for the Liga MX title

The Cruz Azul Machine is in the final part of its training sessions, facing the first leg of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 League MX, as a visitor to the Tuzos del Pachuca.

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, the former footballer Héctor Adomaitis affirmed that the celestial team directed by the coach Juan Reynoso he is the top favorite to achieve the title in this contest.

“It is the right moment for the championship to be achieved. Not by tradition, it was the leading team of the tournament. Without solid arguments to say that it is the favorite. Cruz Azul took a firm step in the return, goalkeeper García saved many balls for the offensive volume that the team rebuilt, “he said.

In addition, the Argentine legend confessed that despite the fact that Jonathan Rodríguez gives you security as his scorer, it will be the key that the cement producers are strengthened collectively in order to achieve the main objective.

“Cabecita as a scorer gives confidence to the rest of the team. He is very good, but the whole team. Everyone must also collaborate to close the spaces to the rival. I imagined that Juan Reynoso was going to lead Azul at some point, he also knows what is to be a champion, “he declared.

