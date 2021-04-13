Cruz Azul has to win everything, Juan Reynoso launches before the match vs Arcahaie

A week of heavenly party that could be given in Cruz Azul if they are able to complete their pass to the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League this Tuesday against the Arcahaie from Haiti at the Azteca Stadium, where they will also try to extend their winning streak in the Closing 2021 of the MX League and set a new record in Mexican Soccer at the expense of its archrival, the Águilas del CLub América in one more edition of Classic Young.

With these two games on the horizon, the coach of Cruz Azul, Juan Reynoso, lHe sent out a promising message for the celestial fans, ensuring that he is aware that La Maquina has to win everything, since that is the requirement in a club the size of the celestial institution.

Regarding the game against Arcahaie, Reynoso assured that the team arrives physically well, an aspect that worried him after the exhausting trip made from Central America, ensuring that they are aware that they must improve their performance compared to the Ida game.

“We know that Cruz Azul has to win everything, and that is what we are working on; we will surely arrive more rested and we will see a better proposal than last week,” he commented.

In addition, Reynoso commented that they will prioritize in raffling this round of the Concachampions with a healthy squad in order to reach the final part of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League well.

“We are interested in passing the stage without taking many risks, and thank God everything is going well in the League and in the Concachampions the goal that has been envisioned in advance will be met,” Reynoso said.

In the conference prior to the game against Arcahaie, Reynoso assured that these first three months have been very satisfactory for him, highlighting the mentality and availability of all his players when it comes to assuming various roles within the team.

“What I highlight is the humility of the group to adapt to the different circumstances, the attitude they have had to sometimes start or enter, take care of an injury. We have all put the shield ahead of individuality, that has me very grateful and pleasantly surprised, “he said.

